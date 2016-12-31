Solar Bears Take Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Swamp Rabbits

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-4-0) came away with a point, but ultimately fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-12-2-0) by a 5-4 score in overtime on Friday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears struck first when Brenden Miller snapped a shot above the blocker of Mackenzie Skapski at 13:26.

Trevor Gerling evened the score at 16:23 on the power play when he slid the puck underneath Kasimir Kaskisuo from the right circle to make it 1-1.

Orlando pulled ahead late in the frame when Taylor Doherty made his way behind the Greenville net and freed the puck up before sending it across the crease for Patrick Watling to hammer home at 19:49.

Connor Gaarder then made it 3-1 just 51 seconds into the middle frame when he redirected a shot by Doherty at the right point beneath the pads of Skapski.

Greenville answered with two goals from Justin DaSilva, as the defenseman blasted a shot from the high slot above Kaskisuo at 2:57, and then snapped a shot from the left circle over the goalie's glove at 6:35.

Orlando gained another lead when Tony Cameranesi made his way down the right side and roofed a shot over Skapski's glove at 14:31, but the Swamp Rabbits found another tying score when Angelo Miceli found Joe Houk in the slot, who then beat Kaskisuo low stick side at 15:42.

As a scoreless third period wound down Miller sent a streaking pass from the defensive zone ahead to Denver Manderson at the red line. The forward gained some space and made his way down the right wing, but his potential game-changing shot hit the post as the final seconds ticked off the clock, forcing overtime.

The Swamp Rabbits prevailed at 1:14 of the extra period when Brandon Alderson barreled into the offensive zone while shaking loose a backchecking Cameranesi before switching to his forehand and beating Kaskisuo to win the game for the visitors.

Kaskisuo took the overtime loss with 30 saves on 35 shots against; Skapski picked up the victory with 31 stops on 35 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Brandon Alderson - GRN

2) Patrick Watling - ORL

3) Justin DaSilva - GRN

