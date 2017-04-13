Solar Bears Shine in 4-2 Win over \\"Blades in Game 1

News Release

ESTERO, FL - Taylor Doherty scored twice and added an assist to help guide the Orlando Solar Bears to a 4-2 victory over the Florida Everblades Wednesday evening in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals at Germain Arena. Orlando takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The first period started fairly slow with each team generating few chances, but that back and forth play came to an end with a goal by the Solar Bears with 8:39 left in the period. Taylor Doherty jumped into a developing 2-on-1 on his way out of the penalty box, making the rush a 3-on-1 break. Eric Faille sent a pass to the opposite circle to Chris Crane who quickly got it out in front to Doherty who was ready just outside the crease for the tap in.

The Blades didn't take long to respond off a goal by the ever so shifty Matt Berry who capitalized off of Bryce Aneloski's defensive strip of an Orlando forward. Aneloski hit Berry in stride as he broke into the zone and cut by the defenseman in a one-on-one. Berry skated to the slot before rocketing one by Massa's

