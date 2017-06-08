Solar Bears Send defenseman Rights to Gladiators

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has traded the rights to defenseman Ben Danford to the Atlanta Gladiators. The deal completes the future considerations component of an earlier transaction with Atlanta on March 7, in which Orlando acquired forward Justin Buzzeo from the Gladiators in exchange for forward Alex Gacek.

Danford, 28, appeared in 51 regular season games for Orlando in 2016-17, and recorded 20 points (6g-14a) and 24 penalty minutes. He did not appear in any postseason contests for the Solar Bears.

The ECHL has announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-Ending Rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2016-17.

