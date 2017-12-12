Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - Despite registering a season-high 51 shots on goal, the Orlando Solar Bears (8-10-3-0) ran out of steam against the Atlanta Gladiators (11-8-1-1) and saw their two-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss at Infinite Energy Arena.
SCORING SUMMARY: Orlando: Nolan Valleau [PP] (Max Novak, Martins Dzierkals). Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (34/37).
Atlanta: Darby Llewellyn [SH], Brady Vail (Josh Atkinson), Alex Gacek [PP] (Luke Sandler), Vail [EN]. Goaltender: Dan Vladar (50/51).
ON THE SCORESHEET: Nolan Valleau got Orlando on the board during a 4-on-3 power play sequence at 4:17 of the first period. Valleau received a pass from Max Novak and wristed a shot past Dan Vladar to tie Novak with his team-leading seventh goal of the season.
Max Novak picked up his second point in as many games (1g-1a) with the assist on Valleau\'s goal.
Martins Dzierkals extended his point streak to three games with the secondary assist on Valleau\'s goal. The rookie now has 2g-2a over his last three games.
Mackenzie Skapski took the loss with 34 saves on 37 shots against.
NOTABLES:
Orlando surpassed its previous season-high of 46 shots on goal, set on Oct. 14 at Jacksonville.
Valleau led Orlando with eight shots on goal.
The Solar Bears continue their 10-game road trip on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:35 p.m. when they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena. The Solar Bears are back at home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
THREE STARS
1) Dan Vladar - ATL
2) Brady Vail - ATL
3) Darby Llewellyn - ATL
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
