Solar Bears See Win Streak Snapped by Gladiators

DULUTH, Ga. - Despite registering a season-high 51 shots on goal, the Orlando Solar Bears (8-10-3-0) ran out of steam against the Atlanta Gladiators (11-8-1-1) and saw their two-game win streak snapped in a 4-1 loss at Infinite Energy Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY: Orlando: Nolan Valleau [PP] (Max Novak, Martins Dzierkals). Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (34/37).

Atlanta: Darby Llewellyn [SH], Brady Vail (Josh Atkinson), Alex Gacek [PP] (Luke Sandler), Vail [EN]. Goaltender: Dan Vladar (50/51).

ON THE SCORESHEET: Nolan Valleau got Orlando on the board during a 4-on-3 power play sequence at 4:17 of the first period. Valleau received a pass from Max Novak and wristed a shot past Dan Vladar to tie Novak with his team-leading seventh goal of the season.

Max Novak picked up his second point in as many games (1g-1a) with the assist on Valleau\'s goal.

Martins Dzierkals extended his point streak to three games with the secondary assist on Valleau\'s goal. The rookie now has 2g-2a over his last three games.

Mackenzie Skapski took the loss with 34 saves on 37 shots against.

NOTABLES:

Orlando surpassed its previous season-high of 46 shots on goal, set on Oct. 14 at Jacksonville.

Valleau led Orlando with eight shots on goal.

The Solar Bears continue their 10-game road trip on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7:35 p.m. when they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena. The Solar Bears are back at home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

THREE STARS

1) Dan Vladar - ATL

2) Brady Vail - ATL

3) Darby Llewellyn - ATL

