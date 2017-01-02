Solar Bears Receive Marchment from Marlies; Acquire Angeli From Oilers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Mason Marchment has been reassigned to the club by the Toronto Marlies, Orlando's American Hockey League affiliate, while the team has also acquired forward Darik Angeli from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for future considerations.

Marchment, 21, has scored two goals and an assist to go along with two penalty minutes in five games for Orlando this season.

Angeli (an-juh-LEE), 26, has seven points (3g-4a) and 14 penalty minutes in 24 games this season split between Tulsa, Colorado and Norfolk.

In his rookie year of 2015-16, Angeli suited up in 50 games with the Manchester Monarchs, where he posted 16 points (6g-10a) and 10 penalty minutes, and also chipped in a goal and two assists and two penalty minutes in 11 American Hockey League games split between the Portland Pirates and Manitoba Moose.

Prior to turning pro, the Lakewood, Colo. native enjoyed a four-year collegiate career with Ohio State University, where the 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward logged 45 points (25g-20a) and 90 penalty minutes in 128 games for the Buckeyes, and was a teammate of Solar Bears forward Chris Crane.

The Orlando Solar Bears play their first game of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Manchester Monarchs.

