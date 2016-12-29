Solar Bears Receive Alex Gacek from Stingrays

December 29, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired rookie forward Alex Gacek from the South Carolina Stingrays to complete the Nov. 8 trade that sent defenseman Max Nicastro from Orlando to South Carolina.

Gacek (GAY-sick), 23, has recorded 12 points (8g-4a) and four penalty minutes in 18 games with the Stingrays this season.

Prior to turning pro, the Hampton, N.H. native completed a four-year collegiate career at Miami University (Ohio), where he helped the RedHawks capture the 2014-15 NCHC championship. In 146 career games for Miami, the 5-8, 175-pound forward amassed 46 points (16g-30a) and 42 penalty minutes.

