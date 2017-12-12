Solar Bears Rally for 2-1 Win over Greenville

News Release

GREENVILLE, S.C. - J.C. Campagna netted the game-winning tally late in regulation, and Mackenzie Skapski made 20 saves to earn his first victory of the season as the Orlando Solar Bears (7-9-3-0) skated to a 2-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (11-7-2-0) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY > Orlando: Martins Dzierkals [PP] (Nolan Valleau, Mackenzie Skapski), J.C. Campagna (Jean Dupuy, Kristian Pospisil). Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (18/20).

Greenville: Jack Nevins (Joe Basaraba, Sergey Zborovskiy). Goaltender: Brandon Halverson (36/38).

ON THE SCORESHEET: Martins Dzierkals got the Solar Bears on the board with a power-play goal at 8:51 of the third period on a brilliant end-to-end rush, splitting the Greenville defense before backhanding a shot over the glove of Brandon Halverson for his fifth goal of the season.

Nolan Valleau extended his assist streak to five games (5a) with the primary assist on Dzierkals\' goal. J.C. Campagna buried the game-winner for the Solar Bears when Jean Dupuy tapped the puck ahead to Campagna, and the rookie snuck a shot into the top-right corner of the net at 16:09.

Jean Dupuy extended his point streak to four games (3g-4a) with the assist on Campagna\'s goal. Kristian Pospisil added his third assist in his last four games with the secondary helper on Campagna\'s goal. Mackenzie Skapski picked up his first win of the season with 20 saves on 21 shots against and assisted on Dzierkals\' goal.

NOTABLES: Orlando went 1-for-4 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. Dzierkals and Joshua Winquist tied for the team lead with five shots on goal. Sean Zimmerman dropped the gloves with Greenville\'s Austin McKay at 10:18 of the first period; he finished the night with seven penalty minutes in his season debut for Orlando.

Orlando improved its road record to 4-4-1-0 on the season.

