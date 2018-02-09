Solar Bears Hammer Nailers 5-2

February 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Mike Monfredo and Max Novak led the way with three points, while J.J. Piccinich scored two power-play goals as the Orlando Solar Bears (21-21-5-1) took their first of three meetings against the Wheeling Nailers (26-20-4-0) by a 5-2 score on Friday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

The victory gives Solar Bears head coach Drake Berehowsky 80 career wins behind the bench for Orlando, tying Vince Williams for the most wins in ECHL Solar Bears franchise history.

The Solar Bears remain in fourth place (48 points) in the South Division. Orlando remains five points behind Atlanta for third place, with three games in hand; The Solar Bears are ahead of fifth-place Greenville by four points with the same amount of games played.

SCORING SUMMARY

Orlando: Mike Monfredo (Joshua Winquist, Darryl Bootland), Joe Perry (Max Novak, Alex Gudbranson), J.J. Piccinich [PP] (Monfredo, Novak), Piccinich [PP] (Monfredo, Sam Jardine), Max Novak (Hunter Fejes, Alex Gudbranson)

Goaltender: Cal Heeter (22/24)

Wheeling: Freddie Tiffels [PP] (Dylan Zink), Cody Wydo [SH] (Nick Sorkin)

Goaltender: Will King (29/34)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Mike Monfredo enjoyed a three-point night (1g-2a) for the Solar Bears, opening the scoring with his third of the season at 4:17 of the first period, and assisting on both goals scored by J.J. Piccinich. The veteran blueliner now has a three-game point streak (1g-6a).

Joe Perry netted his eighth goal of the season to give Orlando a 2-1 lead at 3:12 of the second period.

J.J. Piccinich netted his 11th and 12th goals of the season at 8:26 and 19:47 of the second to send Orlando into the locker room with a 4-2 lead. Both goals came with the Solar Bears on the man advantage. The rookie forward now has a three-game point streak (4g-2a).

Max Novak had a three-point night for the Solar Bears, tallying his 14th goal of the season to cap the scoring at 18:38 of the third period. He also assisted on Perry's goal and Piccinich's first tally.

Alex Gudbranson chipped in a pair of assists, helping set up Perry and Novaks' goals.

Joshua Winquist picked up the primary assist on Monfredo's goal to extend his point streak to three games (2g-2a).

Darryl Bootland returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games and earned the secondary assist on Monfredo's goal.

Hunter Fejes earned an assist against his former club by providing a rebound opportunity that allowed Novak to bury the final goal of the night for Orlando.

Cal Heeter earned his 12th victory of the season by making 22 saves on 24 shots against.

NOTABLES

Orlando has improved to a lifetime 9-0-0-0 record against Wheeling with the victory.

The Solar Bears went 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Fejes led Orlando with seven shots on goal.

The Solar Bears take on the Nailers once again on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at a special 9:30 a.m. start time as Orlando hosts Breakfast with the Bears. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

THREE STARS

1) Mike Monfredo - ORL

2) Max Novak - ORL

3) Hunter Fejes - ORL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.