Solar Bears Get Point in Third Straight Game Following 4-3 Shootout

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-2) picked up another standings point as they fell to the Manchester Monarchs (21-8-1-1) by a 4-3 score in the shootout on Tuesday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Orlando currently sits only three points behind the Florida Everblades for first place in the South Division.

After both teams played through a scoreless opening period, the Solar Bears got on the board first in the middle frame when Alex Gacek redirected a point shot from Chris Bradley through the pads of Sam Brittain at 7:03.

The Monarchs evened the score when Gasper Kopitar snapped a shot from the left circle past the glove of Kasimir Kaskisuo at 9:53.

Manchester pulled ahead with a shorthanded goal when Kevin Morris slid a low shot past Kaskisuo at 19:29.

Brenden Miller scored for the third time in as many games to make it 2-2 at 8:43 of the third period after Eric Faille won the puck at the left face-off circle, and Miller let a wrist shot fly past Brittain.

Faille helped manufacture Orlando's third goal when he brought the puck around the net and rolled it through the crease, allowing Gacek to jam it over the goal line after repeatedly whacking at the pads of Brittain at 13:15 to give the Solar Bears a 3-2 lead.

The Monarchs tied it up less than a minute later when Jordan LaVallee-Smotherman fired a shot from the left circle that snuck underneath the arm of Kaskisuo at 13:59.

The score remained tied at the end of regulation, forcing overtime. The Solar Bears nearly had a chance to win the game in the extra session when Joe Perry received a pass from Patrick Watling at the left side of the net, but Brittain made a lunging stick save to preserve the 3-3 score.

The game was decided in the eighth round of the shootout when Brittain turned aside Darik Angeli and Derek Arnold got the puck through the pads of Kaskisuo.

Kaskisuo took the shootout loss with 40 saves on 43 shots against; Brittain earned the victory with 43 saves on 46 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Derek Arnold - MAN

2) Alex Gacek - ORL

3) Brenden Miller - ORL

