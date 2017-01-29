Solar Bears Get Point in 5-4 OT Loss to Americans

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (21-15-5-2) picked up a point as they fell in overtime to the Allen Americans (27-15-2-2) by a 5-4 score on Sunday afternoon at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Ben Danford gave the Solar Bears an early lead when he teamed up with Mason Marchment for a 2-on-1 following a breakout pass from Chris Crane. Danford used Marchment as a decoy before opting to snap a low shot through the pads of Jamie Murray at 1:20.

Crane netted his own goal when he received a pass from Darik Angeli at the right circle and then fired a shot that beat Murray at 3:53.

Allen got back into the game as Bryan Moore scooped up a loose puck at the left post and slipped it underneath Ryan Massa at the 11-minute mark, and Dyson Stevenson knotted the score at 2-2 at 19:09 after he recovered the puck on a broken play and banked it past Massa.

It appeared the score would remain tied heading into the first intermission, but after the Solar Bears dumped the puck into the attacking zone, Chris Crane capitalized on a defensive turnover along the end boards and scooped up the puck at the right circle and fired it past Murray at 19:37.

The Americans opted to replace Murray with Peter Di Salvo to open the second, and both teams traded chances throughout the middle stanza. After Daniel Maggio was clipped in the defensive zone by a high stick that left the Orlando defenseman bloodied, the Solar Bears were awarded a double-minor power play, and Brenden Miller converted for the home team when he one-timed a saucer pass from Shane Conacher past Di Salvo at 13:33.

Allen scored twice in the third period to tie the score at 4-4 as Moore set up Josh Brittain for a back-door tap-in at 2:02, and David Makowski snapped a shot past Massa's glove at the conclusion of a successful Solar Bears penalty kill at 5:23.

Eric Roy ended it for Allen in the extra session when he received a pass from Moore at the point and blasted it through a screened Massa into the net at 4:25.

Massa took the overtime loss with 37 saves on 42 shots against; Di Salvo picked up the win by making 21 stops on 22 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Eric Roy - ALN

2) Chris Crane - ORL

3) Bryan Moore - ORL

