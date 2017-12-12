Solar Bears Edged by Komets in 5-2 Loss

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Orlando Solar Bears (10-11-4-0) scored two third-period goals, but were unable to complete a comeback in a 5-2 loss to the Fort Wayne Komets (13-6-2-0) on Sunday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
SCORING SUMMARY
Orlando: Joshua Winquist (Kyle Rankin, Tayler Thompson), Nolan Valleau [PP] (Jean Dupuy, Winquist)
Goaltender: Mackenzie Skapski (36/41)
Fort Wayne: Jason Binkley [PP] (Bobby Shea, Gabriel Desjardins), Curtis Leonard (Louick Marcotte), Artur Tyanulin (Ryan Culkin, Logan Nelson), Jamie Schaafsma (Joseph Widmar, Marcotte), Culkin (Widmar, Tyanulin)
Goaltender: Garrett Bartus (35/37)
ON THE SCORESHEET
Joshua Winquist got Orlando on the board at 2:54 of the third period when he fired a shot past Garrett Bartus - the goal initially went unnoticed as the back of the net was lifted up as the puck crossed the goal line, resulting in play continuing for several moments, and the Komets scoring an apparent goal from Mason Baptista. Once play was halted, the Solar Bears were properly credited with the goal, making the score 4-1, and giving Winquist his seventh goal of the seaosn. Winquist also added the secondary assist on Nolan Valleau\'s power-play goal. Kyle Rankin earned his first assist of the season with the primary helper on Winquist\'s goal. Tayler Thompson earned a secondary assist on Winquist's goal. Nolan Valleau picked up his eighth goal of the season to tie Max Novak for the team goal-scoring lead at 5:34 during a 5-on-3 power play sequence. Jean Dupuy pushed his point streak to four games (2g-5a) with the primary assist on Valleau\'s goal. Mackenzie Skapski took the loss with 36 saves on 41 shots against.
NOTABLES
J.C. Campagna and Nolan Valleau led Orlando with six shots on goal. The Solar Bears continue their season-high 10-game road trip when they take on the Norfolk Admirals at the Norfolk Scope on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back at home to face the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
THREE STARS
1) Ryan Culkin - FW
2) Artur Tyanulin - FW
3) Joseph Widmar - FW
About the Orlando Solar Bears:
The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.
