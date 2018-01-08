Solar Bears Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Admirals

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite completing a comeback from a 2-0 deficit and forcing overtime to secure a point, the Orlando Solar Bears (11-13-4-1) ultimately fell in the fifth round of the shootout to the Norfolk Admirals (10-17-1-0) on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.
Norfolk\'s Darik Angeli netted the shootout-winning tally in the bottom of the fifth round for Norfolk after all previous shooters from both teams failed to bury a chance.
SCORING SUMMARY: Orlando: Joe Perry (Max Novak), Chris LeBlanc [SH] (Novak). Goaltender: Cal Heeter (35/37). Norfolk: Christian Horn (Grant Besse, Brodie Dupont), Michael Young [PP] (Domenic Alberga, Besse), Darik Angeli [SOW]. Goaltender: Ty Reichenbach (45/47).
ON THE SCORESHEET: Joe Perry got Orlando on the board at 16:20 of the first period to cut Norfolk\'s 2-0 lead in half with his second goal of the season following a faceoff win from Max Novak. Perry jammed the puck through the legs of Ty Reichenbach to kick off the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Solar Bears.
Chris LeBlanc tied the score at 2-2 with a shorthanded tally at 13:04 of the second period after Norfolk\'s Chase Harrison coughed the puck up at the Orlando blue line, allowing LeBlanc and Novak to team up for a give-and-go breakout that ended with LeBlanc netting his seventh of the season.
Max Novak led the Solar Bears with a two-point effort, assisting on both goals.
Cal Heeter took the shootout loss for Orlando with 35 saves on 37 shots against.
NOTABLES: Novak and J.J. Piccinich led Orlando with nine shots on goal. The Solar Bears are 1-1 in shootouts this season.
