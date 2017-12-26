Solar Bears Earn Point in 3-2 Shootout Loss to Admirals

News Release

Perry, LeBlanc score in regulation for Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Despite completing a comeback from a 2-0 deficit and forcing overtime to secure a point, the Orlando Solar Bears (11-13-4-1) ultimately fell in the fifth round of the shootout to the Norfolk Admirals (10-17-1-0) on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Norfolk\'s Darik Angeli netted the shootout-winning tally in the bottom of the fifth round for Norfolk after all previous shooters from both teams failed to bury a chance.

SCORING SUMMARY

Orlando: Joe Perry (Max Novak), Chris LeBlanc [SH] (Novak)

Goaltender: Cal Heeter (35/37)

Norfolk: Christian Horn (Grant Besse, Brodie Dupont), Michael Young [PP] (Domenic Alberga, Besse), Darik Angeli [SOW]

Goaltender: Ty Reichenbach (45/47)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Joe Perry got Orlando on the board at 16:20 of the first period to cut Norfolk\'s 2-0 lead in half with his second goal of the season following a faceoff win from Max Novak. Perry jammed the puck through the legs of Ty Reichenbach to kick off the Teddy Bear Toss goal for the Solar Bears. Chris LeBlanc tied the score at 2-2 with a shorthanded tally at 13:04 of the second period after Norfolk\'s Chase Harrison coughed the puck up at the Orlando blue line, allowing LeBlanc and Novak to team up for a give-and-go breakout that ended with LeBlanc netting his seventh of the season. Max Novak led the Solar Bears with a two-point effort, assisting on both goals. Cal Heeter took the shootout loss for Orlando with 35 saves on 37 shots against.

NOTABLES

Novak and J.J. Piccinich led Orlando with nine shots on goal. The Solar Bears are 1-1 in shootouts this season. The Solar Bears return from the holiday break to face the Jacksonville Icemen at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

THREE STARS

1) Ty Reichenbach - NOR

2) Cal Heeter - ORL

3) Darik Angeli - NOR

