Solar Bears Drop Series Finale to Nailers
February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - J.J. Piccinich scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (21-23-5-1) on Monday night as Orlando fell by a 4-1 score to the Wheeling Nailers (28-20-4-0) in their final meeting of the season at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.
The Solar Bears remain in fourth place (48 points) in the South Division. Orlando remains five points behind Atlanta for third place, with one game in hand; The Solar Bears are ahead of fifth-place Greenville by four points with two more game played.
SCORING SUMMARY
Orlando: J.J. Piccinich (Max Novak, Hunter Fejes)
Goaltender: Cal Heeter (18/21)
Wheeling: Riley Bourbonnais (Michael Turner, Justin Taylor), Kevin Schulze (Bourbonnais), Schulze (Nick Sorkin, Garret Meurs), Cody Wydo [EN]
Goaltender: Adam Morrison (41/42)
ON THE SCORESHEET
J.J. Piccinich registered his 13th goal of the season at 5:22 of the third period to get Orlando on the board after the Nailers had taken a 3-0 lead in the second period.
Max Novak had the primary assist on Piccinich's tally.
Hunter Fejes added the secondary assist on Piccinich's goal. Fejes now has three-game assist streak (4a).
Cal Heeter took the loss, making 18 saves on 21 shots against.
NOTABLES
Joshua Winquist led Orlando with seven shots on goal.
The Solar Bears welcome the expansion Worcester Railers to Orlando for the first time on Thursday, Feb. 15 at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center at 7 p.m. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.
THREE STARS
1) Kevin Schulze - WHL
2) Adam Morrison - WHL
3) Riley Bourbonnais - WHL
