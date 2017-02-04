Solar Bears Double up Swamp Rabbits 6-3 to Take Sole Possession Of

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ben Danford tied a club record with a four-assist performance as the Orlando Solar Bears (23-15-5-2) took sole possession of second place in the South Division following a 6-3 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (23-18-4-1) on Saturday night at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Chase Witala opened the scoring in the first period after Austin Block won a faceoff at the right circle back to the point for Danford, who snapped a shot at the Greenville net only to see the puck ring off the post and come to a stop along the goal line, allowing Witala to easily tap the puck into the back of the net at 3:10.

Darik Angeli pushed his point streak to a fifth game (3g-3a) when a shot from the point by Danford was knocked down at the slot by the stick of Chris Crane before caroming off Angeli's skate at the side of the cage and past Mackenzie Skapski at 6:40.

Orlando widened its lead to three goals early in the second period after killing a penalty to Alex Gacek. The rookie forward teamed up for Chad LaRose on a give-and-go play moments after emerging from the penalty box, and LaRose's shot bounced off of the pads of Skapski before Gacek smacked home the rebound at 1:07.

The Swamp Rabbits broke through 13 seconds later when Michael Joly received a breakout pass from Tristan King and sped down the left wing before snapping a shot above the blocker of Ryan Massa at 1:20.

The Solar Bears began the third period on a power play that carried over from the second period, and Joe Perry converted for the hosts when he jammed a loose puck over the goal line at 1:18 after following a point-blank shot from Danford.

The final four minutes or regulation provided some back-and-forth action, as Bretton Cameron netted a goal on the man advantage when he knocked in a backdoor feed from Angelo Miceli at 16:04.

Chris Bradley made it 5-2 when he one-timed a pass from Shane Conacher past a screened Skapski for a power-play goal at 18:21, but Maxime St-Cyr pulled Greenville to within two again at 19:01.

Block capped the scoring for the Solar Bears when he beat out Tristan King in a footrace for the loose puck and then roofed a shot underneath the crossbar at 19:22. Danford picked up the secondary assist on Block's goal for his fourth helper on the night, tying Matt Sisca for the franchise record originally set on Oct. 19, 2012 in Orlando's 8-2 win at Florida.

Massa earned the victory by making 42 saves on 45 shots against; Skapski took the loss with 27 stops on 33 shots against.

With the win, Orlando improves to 53 points on the season; Greenville now sits in fourth place while South Carolina falls to third place following the Stingrays' 5-3 loss at Manchester tonight.

Three Stars :

1) Ben Danford - ORL

2) Chase Witala - ORL

3) Ryan Massa - ORL

