Solar Bears Dealt 4-2 Loss to Aces

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-13-4-2) saw their regular season series with the Alaska Aces (20-10-1-4) evened up at one game apiece following a 4-2 loss on Friday night at Sullivan Arena.

Stephen Perfetto gave Alaska the lead at 7:52 of the first period when he snapped a shot past Kaskimir Kaskisuo's glove as he made his way down the left wing.

Kaskisuo was called upon for the Solar Bears late in the frame when he faced Tim Coffman on a breakaway, but the goaltender kicked out his right leg to turn aside Coffman and finished the game's first 20 minutes with 17 saves.

Darik Angeli got the Solar Bears on the board when Alexandre Carrier's shot from the right of the net deflected off the end boards back to the goalmouth at the left of the cage, allowing Angeli to elevate the puck past a sprawled Kevin Carr at 9:05 to even the score.

Perfetto netted his second of the game after Peter Sivak stole the puck in the neutral zone during an Orlando power play and fed the puck to Perfetto, who broke in alone on Kaskisuo to pull Alaska ahead 2-1 at 12:11.

The Solar Bears answered when Alex Gacek floated a saucer pass from the left circle back to the right point, where Chris Bradley hammered a one-timer past Carr for his first goal of the season at 15:19.

The Aces jumped ahead 3-2 late in the period when Ben Lake made his way through the slot and went one-on-one with Eric Baier. The defenseman lost his stick on a poke check attempt, allowing Lake to snap a shot over the glove of Kaskisuo at 19:37.

Both teams added 12 shots apiece in the third period, but Sivak sealed the game for Alaska with an empty-net tally at 19:45.

Kaskisuo took the loss with 36 saves on 39 shots against; Carr picked up the win with 29 stops on 31 shots against.

The Solar Bears face the Alaska Aces in the rubber match of their three-game series on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11:15 p.m. ET at Sullivan Arena.

Three Stars :

1) Kevin Carr - AK

2) Stephen Perfetto - AK

3) Alexandre Carrier - ORL

