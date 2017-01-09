Solar Bears Conclude Weekend with Loss to Eagles

LOVELAND, Colo. - The Orlando Solar Bears (18-12-4-2) concluded their weekend series against the Colorado Eagles (21-10-1-3) with a 5-1 loss on Sunday evening at the Budweiser Events Center.

Following a scoreless first period, the Solar Bears took a 1-0 lead in the second frame when Austin Block retrieved the puck beneath the goal line and sent a pass back to Darik Angeli, who buried the feed behind Clarke Saunders at 6:19 for a shorthanded tally and his first goal with Orlando.

Shawn St-Amant tied the score for Colorado when he recovered the puck in the neutral zone and fired a wrist shot at the left circle to beat Kasimir Kaskisuo at 12:39.

The Eagles took control in the third period when Josh Nicholls put the hosts ahead after he backhanded a Matt Garbowsky rebound past Kaskisuo at 7:31 of the third period.

Casey Pierro-Zabotel extended Colorado's lead at 9:57 when he teamed up with Luke Salazar on a give-and-go and fired the puck past Kaskisuo.

The Eagles received power-play goals from Jesse Mychan at 12:18 and Michael Colantone at 17:26 to cap the scoring and close out regulation.

Kaskisuo took the loss with 24 saves on 29 shots against; Saunders earned up the victory with 27 stops on 28 shots against.

The Solar Bears will travel to Anchorage, Alaska, where the team will face the Alaska Aces for the first time in team history, beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 11:15 p.m. ET at Sullivan Arena.

Three Stars :

1) Luke Salazar - COL

2) Matt Garbowsky - COL

3) Shawn St-Amant - COL

