Solar Bears Complete Weekend Sweep of IceMen in 3-1 Win

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - Kale Kerbashian tallied a goal and assist in his season debut as the Orlando Solar Bears (16-16-4-1) completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Jacksonville Icemen (9-19-3-2) with a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Orlando\'s win gave the team three consecutive victories, the longest string of wins this season. The Solar Bears are also now tied with third-place Greenville in points (27) following the Swamp Rabbits\' 5-2 loss to Norfolk.

SCORING SUMMARY: Orlando: Alex Gudbranson (Kale Kerbashian, Martins Dzierkals), Kerbashian [SH], Chris LeBlanc [EN] (Joshua Winquist. Goaltender: Cal Heeter (34/35).

Jacksonville: Tyson Fawcett (Christopher Dienes, Dajon Mingo). Goaltender: Colton Phinney (25/27).

ON THE SCORESHEET: Alex Gudbranson opened the scoring for Orlando with his second of the season at 15:00 of the first period. Both of Gudbranson\'s goals this season have come in the previous two home games against Jacksonville. Kale Kerbashian netted the game-winner at 12:53 of the second period when he intercepted a pass on the penalty kill and broke in all alone before slipping the puck through the pads of Colton Phinney. Kerbashian also picked up the primary helper on Gudbranson\'s goal. Martins Dzierkals provided the secondary assist on Gudbranson\'s goal. The rookie now has a three-game point streak (2g-3a). Chris LeBlanc capped the scoring in the third period with an empty-net goal for his eighth of the season at 19:18. LeBlanc now has a two-game point streak (1g-2a). Joshua Winquist assisted on LeBlanc\'s goal giving him a three-game point streak (1g-2a). Cal Heeter picked up his 10th victory of the season, making 34 saves on 35 shots against.

NOTABLES: The victory improved the Solar Bears to 6-1-1-0 against the Icemen this season. Heeter was almost forced out of the game late in the second period when he was upended by Jansen Harkins at 19:19. Heeter remained on the ice for several moments before getting back to his feet and remaining in the game, drawing a standing ovation from the Amway Center crowd. Nolan Valleau led the Solar Bears with six shots on goal. Orlando heads north to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Solar Bears return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 when they host the Florida Everblades for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Hunter Vision at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Single-game tickets for the 2017-18 season are now on sale at the Amway Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

THREE STARS: 1) Kale Kerbashian - ORL. 2) Cal Heeter - ORL. 3) LeBlanc - ORL.

About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

