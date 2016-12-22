Solar Bears Complete Road Trip at 5-4-1-0 Following 5-2 Loss To Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (16-9-3-0) completed their season-high 10-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Florida Everblades (17-5-1-2) in a Wawa Sunshine Cup Series game on Wednesday night at Germain Arena. The Solar Bears finished the road trip with a 5-4-1-0 record.

The Solar Bears took a 1-0 lead in the first period when Joe Perry and Brett Findlay teamed up on a 2-on-1, and Perry - Orlando's leading goal scorer - dished the puck to his left for Findlay to rifle past Anthony Peters at 3:25.

The Everblades responded when Brant Harris received a pass from Brenden O'Donnell in the slot and snapped the puck past Kasimir Kaskisuo at 9:21.

Florida then pulled ahead minutes later on the power-play when Matt Berry brought the puck around from behind the net and tucked it underneath Kaskisuo at 11:34.

Connor Gaarder, playing in his first game of the season for Orlando, brought the visitors even at 16:22 after he knocked in a rebound off the pads of Peters at 16:22.

After both teams played through a scoreless second frame, the Everblades pulled ahead when Dalton Smith banged a John McCarron rebound at 7:31. Michael Kirkpatrick gave the hosts a two-goal lead when he directed an Alex Kuqali feed into the net at 9:00, and Adam Brace sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 18:31.

Kaskisuo took the loss for Orlando with 23 saves on 27 shots against; Peters earned the win with 33 stops on 35 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Michael Kirkpatrick - FLA

2) Matt Berry - FLA

3) Dalton Smith - FLA

