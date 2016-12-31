Solar Bears Close out Year with Point in Shootout against Swamp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (17-10-3-1) earned a point as they closed out 2016 with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (17-12-2-0) on Saturday evening at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Orlando currently sits only four points behind the Florida Everblades for first place in the South Division.

The Solar Bears manufactured their first goal of the game when Denver Manderson sent a forward pass behind a Greenville defender, and Joe Perry squeezed a shot through the legs of Jeff Malcolm at 6:06.

Brenden Miller added to Orlando's totals with his second goal in as many nights after he collected a loose puck in the slot and wristed it past the blocker of Malcolm at 9:31.

The Swamp Rabbits got on the board with a 5-on-3 power-play goal when Joe Houk used a screen in front of Ryan Massa to snap the puck over the goalie's blocker at 12:53.

Greenville found the tying score on a delayed penalty during the second period when Tommy Thompson redirected a pass from Brandon Alderson past a sprawling Massa at 8:22.

The Solar Bears pulled ahead in the third period during a 5-on-3 man advantage when Eric Faille one-timed a pass from Miller past Malcolm at 5:51. Denver Manderson's assist on the goal marked his 100th career point for Orlando.

The Swamp Rabbits tied the game late in the frame with Malcolm pulled for an extra skater as Houk jammed the puck over the goal line during a scramble in the crease at 19:19.

The score remained tied at 3-3 through a back-and-forth overtime, requiring the game to be decided in a shootout.

Greenville prevailed in the third round of the shootout when Malcolm stopped Patrick Watling and Paul Zanette beat Massa.

Massa took the shootout loss with 41 saves on 44 shots against; Malcolm picked up the win 38 stops on 39 shots against.

Three Stars :

1) Paul Zanette - GRN

2) Joe Perry - ORL

3) Austin Block - ORL

