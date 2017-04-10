Solar Bears Announce Coors Light as Presenting Sponsor of 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that Coors Light will be the Presenting Sponsor of the Solar Bears' 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs run.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Coors Light into the 2017 postseason," Solar Bears Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Michael Kalinich said. "Coors Light has been a tremendous partner of the Solar Bears since day-one, and we look forward to extending our mutually beneficial relationship."

Orlando will face the Florida Everblades in the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals, and the Solar Bears will host Games 3-5 (if necessary) at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. A full schedule of the South Division Semifinals can be found below with home games listed in bold:

#1 Florida Everblades (46-21-5) vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears (36-26-10)

Game 1: Orlando at Florida - Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena

Game 2: Orlando at Florida - Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena

Game 3: Orlando vs. Florida - Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Game 4: Orlando vs. Florida - Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center

Game 5: Orlando vs. Florida - Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m. at ARS.com Rink at Amway Center (If Necessary)

Game 6: Orlando at Florida - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena (If Necessary)

Game 7: Orlando at Florida - Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena (If Necessary)

All Solar Bears advertising and branding throughout the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs will feature Coors Light - the first 3,000 fans in attendance for Orlando's first home game of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on Thursday, April 20 will receive a special playoff poster giveaway, sponsored by Coors Light.

Tickets for Solar Bears home playoff games will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. via orlandosolarbearshockey.com, the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster.

