Solar Bears Announce 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced their roster for the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Coors Light. The Solar Bears open their best-of-seven Pacific Division Semifinals series against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena.

Orlando Solar Bears 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster

Forwards (11):

Darik Angeli

Milos Bubela

Justin Buzzeo

Shane Conacher

Chris Crane

Eric Faille

Denver Manderson

Mason Marchment

Ryan Moore

Joe Perry

Chase Witala

Defensemen (6):

Eric Baier

Chris Bradley

Taylor Doherty

Jon Jutzi

Jeff King

Ty Stanton

Goaltenders (2):

Ryan Massa

Mitch Gillam

Reserve (2):

Ben Danford (D)

Daniel Maggio (D/F)

The Solar Bears Playoff Roster consists of two veterans and 11 rookies. Seven players are on American Hockey League contracts with Orlando's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. Three players are former NHL draft picks.

Playoff Eligible List (5):

Nikolas Brouillard (D)

Tony Cameranesi (F)

Brett Findlay (F)

Kasimir Kaskisuo (G)

Brenden Miller (D)

Click here to view a PDF copy of Orlando's 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 23 Players - a 20-man active roster and a three-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 19 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) Players; and

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Conference Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 23 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 23 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Conference Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 23-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

The Solar Bears will host the following games of the best-of-seven South Division Semifinals at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center:

Game 3: Orlando vs. Florida - Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Game 4: Orlando vs. Florida - Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Game 5: Orlando vs. Florida - Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m. (If Necessary)

Tickets for Solar Bears home playoff games are now on sale to the general public via orlandosolarbearshockey.com, the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster .

