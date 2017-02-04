Sockers Soar Past Tacoma Stars into 1st Place

February 4, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - San Diego Sockers News Release





San Diego Sockers strutted their stuff against Pacific Division rival Tacoma Stars. Playing in front of 3,615 fans, Sockers banged in 9 goals against 2015-16 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Danny Waltman and only gave up three goals on the night. The Sockers 9-3 victory gives them a 1.5 game lead in the division and a 2-1 Head-toHead advantage.

The game flew by in the first quarter with very little action. It wasn't until 24 seconds left in the quarter until the deadlock was broken when Tacoma Stars defender Troy Peterson fired in the opening goal.

Then the game changed. Sockers looked to press the backline hard and were rewarded when Brandon Escoto blocked a Danny Waltman outlet pass. Escoto had a neat interchange of passes with Captain Kraig Chiles who blasted his shot into the roof of the net to tie the game.

The Sockers forced two more poor outlet passes from GK Waltman in the 2nd period to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Brian Farber and Luan Oliviera capitalized with their only goals of the night, with Oliviera scoring from the half field line.

After the break, Tacoma looked to get back into the game and score a momentum-shifting goal. However, it was not meant to be. Sockers midfielder Matt Clare absolutely blasted a volley into the upper corner of Waltman's goal to deflate the Stars hopes.

The 4th quarter was more of the Sockers dominating play. If you looked away you would have missed a goal. Sockers scored 5 with Tacoma only scoring 2 consolation goals. Erick Tovar, Anthony Medina, Touloute (2) and Clare rounded out the scoring in the 4th Quarter.

Tacoma Stars' Chase Hansen and Nick Cashmere rounded out the scoring. Stars GK Danny Waltman had 12 saves from the Sockers 21 shots.

The Sockers hope to continue the rich vein of form versus the MASL's top team Soles de Sonora. Tomorrow the Stars travel to face the potent Dallas Sidekicks, while the Sockers travel south of the border to face Soles de Sonora in Hermosillo Mexico.

You can catch all the Sockers game live on MASLtv Youtube Live Stream Here vs Sonora starting at 6pm! Make sure to follow San Diego Sockers on social media @sandiegosockers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat! #Questfor15

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.