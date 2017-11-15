SOCKERS REMAIN UNBEATEN WITH 8-3 WIN

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers (3-0) remained unbeaten after an 8-3 win over the Tacoma Stars (1-2) before 3,196 at Valley View Casino Center on Sunday night. Captain Kraig Chiles scored four goals, and Boris Pardo made 12 saves and three key stops in the third period to provide momentum for San Diego.

For the second week in a row, the Sockers allowed the opponent to take an early lead. Tacoma's Joey Gjertsen powered home a shot from the left corner past Pardo 1:23 into the game. Alex Megson provided the assist.

San Diego tied the game at 9:22 on a Felipe Gonzalez 40-foot laser-shot that move quickly past Tacoma goalkeeper Danny Waltham. Gonzalez was fed a pass from defender John Sosa, who scored his first point in a Sockers uniform, and blasted his shot from just inside the red line.

Pardo (2-0), who was staring his second match of the season and first at home, was in top form as he made three huge saves during a flurry of Tacoma shots six minutes into the second period. His play allowed for the Sockers to stay even and then take the lead at the 10:54 mark. Chiles added to his league-leading goal total when he took a Gonzalez pass high off the glass, and one-timed a shot past Waltham for a 2-1 Sockers advantage. A Stars foul with three seconds remaining in the half, gave Chiles a direct free kick opportunity from the top of the arc, he faked a pass and then placed the ball into the net with pinpoint accuracy.

Tacoma kept the game close with an early third period unassisted goal by Philip Lund. However, Chiles book-ended a Sockers three-goal spree to take command with a 5-2 lead. The first was a power-play goal and he then added a goal midway through the fourth to conclude his four-goal performance. In between Chiles' goals, Erick Tovar notched his second goal of the season.

The Sockers closed out the match with two goals late in the fourth. Luan Oliveira tallied his second of the season and Gonzalez scored his second of the game against the Stars sixth attacker.

San Diego's three-game homestand ends next Sunday, November 19, 5:05 p.m., when the Sockers play host to the Ontario Fury. It will be Give Thanks Night and the first 2,500 fans will receive a free Sockers Tote Bag. Free parking is always courtesy of the team. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

