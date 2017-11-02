News Release

SOCKERS OPEN 2017-18 MASL SEASON IN EL PASO

San Diego Travels To Texas To Meet Undefeated Coyotes

SAN DIEGO (0-0) at EL PASO (1-0) I Thursday, November 2, 6:35 p.m. I MASL.TV

SAN DIEGO (Thursday - #17- MP01) - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers begin their 22-game 2017-18 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season in El Paso on Thursday, November 2, 6:35 p.m. at the El Paso County Coliseum. The contest is the first of two meetings between the two clubs. The game will be broadcast on MASL.TV on YouTube.

The Coyotes are coming off a season-opening 8-4 win over Rio Grande Valley last Saturday. The Coyotes were led by forward Christian Gutierrez who tallied five points on four goals and one assist, The. El Paso attack also features Louis Herrera, who added two assists and one goal in the opener.

The Sockers, who led by head coach Phil Salvagio, are looking to repeat as Pacific Division champions as they kick off the MASL season. Key team members return for new season including all-time leading scorer F Kraig Chiles, M Brian Farber, M Erick Tovar, D Ze Roberto, D Eddie Velez and 2016-17 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year Chris Toth. The core of the Sockers experienced roster is remains pretty much intact.

During the offseason, the team added some firepower and defensive support with new additions D Raymundo Contreras (Sonora), F Andy Lorei (Free Agent), M Hiram Ruiz (Sonora), and D John Sosa (Kansas City).

"This is the deepest roster we have had since our return in 2009," said Sockers General Manager Sean Bowers. Our core players will have more of a challenge for playing time, as we have added more offensive and defensive talent. Training will be very competitive, and that is a positive and beneficial."

San Diego returns to Valley View Casino on Sunday, November 5, 5:05 p.m. for their home opener vs. Syracuse. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com or by calling 866-799-GOAL (4625).

NEXT THREE MATCHES

11/5 v. Syracuse, 5:05 p.m.

11/12 v. Tacoma, 5:05 p.m.

11/19 v. Ontario, 5:05 p.m.

LAST MATCH

10/29 - Preseason @ Ontario, 8-5 W

2017-18 SAN DIEGO SOCKERS ROSTER

# Name POS AGE

2 Juan Topete D 28

3 Ray Contreras D 29

4 Max Touloute F 27

6 Felipe Gonzalez M 28

7 Brian Farber M 35

8 Ze Roberto D 39

9 Cesar Cerda D 24

11 Luan Oliveira M 26

13 Eli Galbraith-Knapp D 26

14 Raymundo Reza F 28

16 Eddie Velez D 36

18 Andy Lorei F 28

19 Brandon Escoto M 23

20 John Sosa D 29

27 Boris Pardo G 33

30 Austin Guerrero G 28

31 Chris Toth G 28

32 Jeff Hughes M 33

37 Kraig Chiles F 33

51 Erick Tovar M 27

58 Victor Quiroz D 41

63 Hiram Ruiz M 29

69 Luis Ortega D 25

99 Matt Clare M 29

Head Coach: Phil Salvagio

Assist Coach: Ray Talia

Assist Coach: Rene Ortiz

GK Coach: Victor Melendez

