SOCKERS MEET ONTARIO IN BATTLE FOR FIRST PLACE

News Release

SAN DIEGO - The 14-time champion San Diego Sockers meet the Ontario Fury on Sunday, November 19, 5:05 p.m., at the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego . Tickets are still available at AXS.com and the game will be broadcast live on MASL.TV.

The Fury are at the mid-point of their five-game road trip Sunday when they play the Sockers. Ontario heads south with a 2-1 record on the young season, having split the first two games of this road trip with a win in Syracuse and loss in Harrisburg last weekend. After the back-to-back games in the east.

The Fury are 1-12 lifetime against the Sockers in the regular season, with that one win coming at Valley View Casino Center.

Ontario is led on offense by forward Leonardo de Oliveira, who has four goals and seven assists in the Fury's three games. He is tied for the team lead in goals with three players, defenders Thiago Goncalves, Maicon de Abreu and Douglas Lima.

San Diego improved to 3-0 with a 8-3 win over Tacoma last Sunday. Kraig Chiles scored four goals and goalkeeper Boris Pardo made key saves to preserve the win. The Sockers defeated the Fury 8-5 in a preseason game in late October in Ontario.

The Sockers are at full strength offensively and expect Chris Toth to start in goal.

Sunday's match is Give Thanks Night and fans are encouraged to bring gently-used clothing for wear their favorite outfit. The first 2,500 supporters will receive a free UCSD Health tote bag. The gates open at 4:00 p.m. Parking at the Valley View Casino Center is always free.

The game will be broadcast on MASL.TV with announcing veterans Craig Elsten and Nate Abaurrea on the call. Supporters can also follow on social media at @SanDiegoSockers and #SanDiegoSockers.

San Diego goes on the road to Tacoma for a rematch on Friday, December 1, 7:35 p.m. Supporters can visit Hooters, Mission Valley for a watch party or watch live on MASL.TV.

