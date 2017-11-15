News Release

SOCCER SCHOOLS ANNOUNCE HOLIDAY PROGRAM

With the holidays just around the corner, the Montreal Impact Soccer Schools, presented by Nutrilait, unveiled the dates and activities to come at the end of the year.

A two-day soccer camp will be offered at three different training venues in the Greater Montreal area. The camps, on December 28 and 29, will be organized in Brossard, Laval, and Ville Saint-Laurent.

Players born between 2004 and 2011 will receive an official SoSc ball and jersey. It is also possible to benefit from the early bird rate by signing up before November 20, 2017.

SoSc Outside of Montreal will also spend a day in Quebec City and in Sherbrooke on December 27. In addition to the players' training schedule, a camp for goalkeepers will be organized under the supervision of Youssef Dahha, the former Montreal Impact goalkeeper coach.

Young boys and girls born between 2004 and 2011 can participate and will receive an official SoSc t-shirt. The early bird rate is available until November 26, 2017.

At each camp, exclusive draws will be organized. Everyone registered could win one of two (for the camps) or four (for the SoSc Outside of Montreal program) pairs of tickets for the Montreal Impact opening game in MLS in 2018.

If you have any questions, you can reach the SoSc by email at ecoledesoccer@impactmontreal.com or by phone at 514-328-3668, ext. 250.

