April 13, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes
News Release
Due to cold temperatures and significant snow flurries, game three of the Isotopes and Aces series in Reno has been suspended. The contest will resume tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. MT. The game will begin with runners on the corners and no outs for the Isotopes in the top half of the first inning.
Following the conclusion of the suspended game, which will go a full nine innings, the two
clubs will play a seven-inning contest. Both the Aces and the Isotopes have yet to
announce pitchers for either game.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 13, 2017
- Kelly Homers in Redbirds' Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sounds Offense Stymied, Fall to Dodgers 8-1 - Nashville Sounds
- Snow Forces Suspended Game in Reno - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Round Rock Blanked by Dominant Omaha Pitching 3-0 - Round Rock Express
- We Are Baseball Hall of Fame Tour Coming to Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express
- Happ Homers, Iowa Takes Another from New Orleans - Iowa Cubs
- Grizzlies Return Home April 18: Fresno Tacos Opening Day & 90s - Fresno Grizzlies
- Cakes Drop Second in Row in Iowa - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Walker Does It Again, and Again - Reno Aces
- Balanced Effort in Las Vegas Snaps Grizz Two-Game Skid - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Win 9-7 in Reno Behind Seven-Run Sixth Inning - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Navarro Homer Lifts Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- I-Cubs Devour 'Cakes - Iowa Cubs
- Font Fires Dodgers Past Sounds - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sox Lose in Pitcher's Duel, 2-1 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox