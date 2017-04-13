Snow Forces Suspended Game in Reno

News Release

Due to cold temperatures and significant snow flurries, game three of the Isotopes and Aces series in Reno has been suspended. The contest will resume tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. MT. The game will begin with runners on the corners and no outs for the Isotopes in the top half of the first inning.

Following the conclusion of the suspended game, which will go a full nine innings, the two clubs will play a seven-inning contest. Both the Aces and the Isotopes have yet to announce pitchers for either game.

