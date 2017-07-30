Sneed Snaps \\"Hounds

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Cy Sneed permitted two runs and scattered five hits over seven frames as Corpus Christi doubled up Midland 4-2 Thursday night at Whataburger Field before 4,524.

Sneed (8-5) struck out eight without issuing a walk during a 95-pitch, 61-strike start, his 13th of 2017. Andrew Thome worked two no-hit innings for his seventh save.

The Hooks (17-17; 51-53) jumped Joel Seddon for two early runs. Ramon Laureano reached via an infield single and one out later crossed when Drew Ferguson doubled to left-center. Seddon bounced his first pitch to the very next hitter, Jon Singleton, and Ferguson advanced all the way home when catcher Sean Murphy had difficulty locating the ball.

Murphy halved the lead by opening the third with a 442-foot bomb to left field. His second home run of the season shot struck the left cotton press.

Seddon (3-4) retired for the evening after four innings, four hits, a walk, four strikeouts, and 62 pitches (38 strikes).

His replacement, Cody Stull, found rough going in the fifth. Kyle Tucker extended his hitting streak to 14 games with an opposite-field RBI double to left-center and crossed when Garrett Stubbs dumped a single into left. Laureano kick-started the surge with a one-out single and scored from first on Tucker's drive. Ferguson's walk and a Stull error on Singleton's comebacker helped fuel the rally.

Midland (14-20; 49-55) quickly drew to the final margin when Jordan Tarsovich cracked a solo homer to left.

The RockHounds fell for the first time in seven games.

