News Release

Snappers Shut Out Peoria, Win Series

Beloit 12 Peoria 0 - Saturday

WP: Gilbert (2-0)

LP: Farinaro (0-1)

S: Damron (1)

Time: 2:21

Attn: 729

The Snappers win on Saturday was fueled by three home runs on offense and a shutout effort from a trio of pitchers. The 12-0 victory was the first shutout for the Snappers in 2017 in addition to their first series win of the year.

Edwin Diaz sent the first pitch of his second at-bat over the batters eye in center to give the Snappers a 2-0 lead in the third inning. Beloit had a five-run fifth to jump ahead 5-0 and blew the game open with a seven-run sixth frame. JaVon Shelby fouled off three straight pitches after falling behind 0-2 in the count and belted a three-run home run to push the lead to eight runs in the sixth. Miguel Mercedes finished the scoring for the day with a homer of his own later that inning.

While the offense was stellar on Saturday, Snappers pitchers Brendan Butler, Will Gilbert, and Ty Damron shut down the Chiefs offense on just five hits. Those three pitchers retired 16 hitters in a row between the end of the first inning to the leadoff man for the Chiefs in the seventh. They also piled up 12 strikeouts to total 35 strikeouts by Beloit pitchers over the three-game series against Peoria.

Diaz and Mercedes each launched their third homers of the season while Shelby hit his first for the Snappers. Diaz had a game-high three hits and three RBI. Nate Mondou went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Eight Snappers recorded at least one hit in the game and seven of them had more than one.

Team Records: Beloit (4-6), Peoria (5-4)

Next Game: Monday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field

Probable Pitchers: Beloit RHP Michael Murray (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. Kane County, TBA

The Snappers begin a seven-game homestand against the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings beginning next Thursday, April 20. That stretch of games will feature the Snappers first Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday games of the season with their daily specials.


