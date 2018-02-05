Smokies to Host Annual Job Fair

February 5, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release





SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting their annual job fair at Smokies Stadium on Friday, February 9 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday, February 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The job fair will have 19 different categories of part-time, seasonal positions available within the Smokies organization. Among the jobs that will be displayed are: audio technician, camera operator, replay operator, tech director, game day host, mascot, rally crew, ticket seller, ticket taker/group area attendant, stadium hawker, concession stand cashier, concession stand runner, game day porter, grounds crew, kids zone operator, stadium cleaning crew, picnic attendant, retail store as- sociate, and usher.

Various positions are also available within the Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen. The Smoky Mountain Brewery Bullpen is in search of servers, bartenders, hosts, and cooks.

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume.

The Smokies will commence their 2018 home campaign against the Jackson Generals on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. The full schedule for next season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

