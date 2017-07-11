Smokies Sting Biscuits

News Release

KODAK, Ten. - The Biscuits (47-42) surrendered a season-high 18 hits to the Tennessee Smokies (47-41) on Tuesday afternoon, and lost for the second-straight game to their North Division rivals by a score 8-4 at Smokies Stadium.

Logan Darnell (1-1) made his second start for the Butter and Blue, but the left-hander did not have the same stuff that helped him secure a win in his debut last week as Jason Vosler knocked in two in the first inning on a single to put Tennessee in front, 2-0. Vosler now leads the Southern League with 62 RBI, and Darnell would last just four innings in the defeat, scattering five runs on 10 hits.

In the second, Kevin Cornelius would launch an opposite field home run to make it 3-0, before he hit a two-run shot an inning later to extend the lead to five. After being no-hit through the first three innings by Smokies starter Duane Underwood, Jr. (8-4), Dalton Kelly would swat a two-run blast over the right-center field wall to cut the deficit to three. The round-tripper was Kelly's fifth in 14 games for the Biscuits.

A Riley Unroe RBI-groundout pulled the Biscuits within two in the fifth, but that was the closest the Biscuits would come as Cornelius' RBI-single in the sixth coupled with Trey Martin's two-run single in the same inning put the game out of reach for Montgomery.

Nathan Lukes would crush his second home run of the season in the ninth off Daury Torrez to make it 8-4 after two incredible outfield assists from the left fielder, nailing runners at second and home. Lukes finished the game 3-5 and is currently riding a streak of seven-straight multi-hit games.

The Biscuits now trail the Smokies by a half-game in the North Division Wild Card standings, but will look to wrest it back from Tennessee in Wednesday's series finale when Hunter Adkins (0-0) battles Preston Morrison (1-7) at 6:00 PM CT.

