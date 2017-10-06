SMOKIES ANNOUNCE NEW HOME AND ROAD CAPS FOR 2018 SEASON

News Release

SEVIERVILLE, TENNESSEE - The Tennessee Smokies announced on Friday the release of the club's new official home and road caps for the 2018 season. The home cap will feature a white and royal crown with red visor and the Smokies' bear head logo on the front of the cap. The road cap is an all red crown and visor with a royal Smokies' "TS" logo on the front.

The new caps that the team will sport throughout the 2018 campaign are officially on sale now to the public. Both can be purchased online at http://store.smokiesbaseball.com or in store at the GoTeez Locker Room inside Smokies Stadium. The GoTeez Locker Room hours are Monday through Friday 10 AM - 5 PM and weekends 10 AM - 4 PM.

