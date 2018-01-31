SMITH\\"S TO CONTINUE AS OFFICIAL HOT DOG OF THE SEAWOLVES

News Release

Erie, PA - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today a new, three-year partnership with the Smith Provision Company to serve its quality brand of hot dogs and sausages at UPMC Park. Under the new agreement, Smith's will continue to be recognized as the "Official Hot Dog of the SeaWolves" through the 2020 season.

"Erie fans love Smith's Hot Dogs and there's no better place to enjoy one than at a SeaWolves game," SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. "Smith's is synonymous with quality, and we're proud to continue serving Erie's favorite hot dog at UPMC Park."

Smith Provision Company is family-owned and has been a staple in the Erie community since 1927. Smith's has been the official provider of hot dogs for the SeaWolves since 1995.

Under the new agreement, SeaWolves fans will continue to enjoy Smith's products at ballpark concession stands. Smith's will also retain naming rights to the left field concession stand, the "Smith's Sausage Shack," which features a variety of Smith's offerings.

"Smith's is proud and honored to continue its relationship with the Erie SeaWolves, an organization that is synonymous with high quality, family-friendly entertainment, in the heart of Erie," Smith Provision Co. VP of Sales & Marketing Sara Kallner said.

The SeaWolves open their 24th season on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies). The 2018 home opener at UPMC Park, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is Friday, April 13 against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates).

