Smiles Abound as Ducks Spread Holiday Cheer

Team spends day with children at several Long Island hospitals

(Central Islip, N.Y., - On Thursday, December 21, members of the Long Island Ducks continued an annual tradition by visiting three hospitals on Long Island to hand out gifts for the holidays. A plethora of toys, which were donated by Ducks fans throughout the month of December, were presented to children in pediatric units at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Northwell Health/Southside Hospital and Stony Brook Children's Hospital.

PHOTOS: Facebook Photo Album from the visits

Joining the Ducks Street Team for the day were Long Island's favorite mascot, QuackerJack, Ducks manager Kevin Baez, Ducks coach and baseball legend Bud Harrelson and "The Wiseman" from WHLI. The children and their parents were all elated to receive the special visit, with many posing for pictures and trying on the Ducks' 2013 Atlantic League championship ring and Buddy's 1986 World Series championship ring.

Every December, the Ducks hold a holiday toy drive at the Waddle In Shop, the team's official merchandise store. Long Islanders visiting the store are encouraged to drop off new toys for the children while simultaneously taking care of their holiday shopping. Fans participation was tremendous once again in 2017, and the team will also be donating some toys to Christmas Magic, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to keep the spirit of hope alive in the lives of Long Island's homeless and underprivileged children by fulfilling holiday wishes. The Ducks would like to thank everyone that donated this year and wish everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

