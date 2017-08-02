Smiddy Spectacular in Victory

News Release

DANBURY, Conn. - Shay Smiddy tossed six scoreless and hitless innings, earning the win on the mound, to help lead the Newport Gulls to a 7-2 win over the Danbury Westerners on Tuesday night. The victory in Newport's last game of the season extends the Gulls' season-high winning streak to seven games.

Newport took an early lead in the first inning as Kameron Misner led off the game with a solo home run over the right field fence and Ty Duvall hit an RBI double to put the Gulls ahead, 2-0. An inning later, the Gulls extended their lead to 4-0 on Bruce Steel's two-run home run.

Steel's RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning gave Newport a 5-0 lead. Then, Cade Cabbiness hit a two-RBI single during the sixth to extend the Gulls' advantage to 7-0. In the ninth, the Westerners would reduce their deficit to 7-2 on Shawn Blake's two-run home run.

On the mound for Danbury, starter James Jakuba took the loss, throwing two innings while allowing four earned runs on five hits. Gulls' relief pitcher Trevor Tinder threw the seventh and eighth innings scoreless.

Newport outhit Danbury, 12-3. Pacing the Gulls' offense was Bruce Steel, who went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer, three RBI and two runs scored. The Gulls finish the season 20-22 overall, holding the fourth place spot in the NECBL's Southern Division.

