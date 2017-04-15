SMD 9, Lan 2 (Story)

News Release

BARNSTORMERS FALL ON FAN FEST Southern Maryland's Pitching Stymies Lancaster

Former Philadelphia right-hander Justin DeFratus shut out the Lancaster Barnstormers for four innings on Saturday afternoon as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs defeated the host club, 9-2, in front of 3,172 at the 'Stormers annual Fan Fest.

De Fratus retired 12 of 13 batters, yielding only a leadoff double to Garrett Weber in the fourth. He was followed by another pitcher with big league experience, Pat Misch, who kept the Barnstormers off the board until two outs in the seventh inning.

Ex-Oriole Brad Bergesen opened the game for Lancaster. He was reached for a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning. Danny Muno reached when his grounder to first hopped away from K.C. Hobson. Zach Wilson cranked a long double into the left field corner, scoring one. Wilson made a wide turn at second, inducing a wild throw from shortstop Vladimir Frias. He scored from third on a sac fly to center by Mike Snyder.

Ryan Wiggins tacked on a two-out RBI single a sliding try by second baseman Jeff Kobernus in the fourth, and Snyder tacked on two more runs with a long homer to center in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Blake Gailen's opposite field double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning produced Lancaster's only two runs of the day. Frias provided the home crowd with the other highlights of the day, making a couple of dazzling plays at shortstop late in the game.

NOTES: The Barnstormers will have a light workout on Sunday, otherwise the club will be taking the Easter holiday off...They play at Southern Maryland on Monday afternoon at 2:00.

