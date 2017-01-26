Slow Start Dooms Everblades in 3-2 Loss

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - Dyson Stevenson, Spencer Asuchak and Derek Mathers each scored a goal to lead the Allen Americans (26-15-2-1, 55 pts) to a 3-2 victory over the Florida Everblades (27-9-1-2, 57 pts) Wednesday night at Germain Arena.

Getting off to a flying start, the Allen Americans needed only 33-seconds to get the game's first goal. Moving quickly into the Everblades zone, Harrison Ruopp got the puck near the point. Firing a quick shot on goal, the puck headed right for the stick of Dyson Stevenson. Managing to get just enough of the puck, Stevenson tipped the shot past Florida goaltender Anthony Peters.

Keeping the pressure on the Everblades, Allen doubled their lead just a few minutes later off another deflected shot. Taking advantage of a power play, Chad Costello found David Makowski alone at the point. Ripping a hard shot towards goal, the puck hit off the stick of Spencer Asuchak and looped right over Anthony Peters and into the back of the net.

Less than a minute later, the Americans extended their lead to 3-0. Pressuring deep in the Everblades zone, Anthony Peters was forced into action a couple of times, making some solid saves. However, the rebounds would eventually catch up with him. Bouncing off of Peters, the puck headed across the crease before being hammered home by Derek Mathers for the Americans third goal.

Entering the second period, the 'Blades knew they needed to get some momentum back in this game. Earning a four-minute roughing penalty following a scuffle with some Allen players, Dalton Smith appeared to do just that. Shorthanded following the penalty, Zack Kamrass forced a turnover. Having a two-on-one chance, Kamrass called his own number, sniping his shot past the glove of Allen goaltender Jamie Murray.

As the game reached the third period, Florida continued to build some momentum. Cutting the Americans lead to just one, the 'Blades scored their second goal off of a great play out in front from Brant Harris. Getting to the front of the net, Brendan O'Donnell sent a nice pass over to Harris. Despite seeing his initial shot stopped, Harris managed to bat the loose puck out of the air and into the net.

Pulling the goaltender with just over a minute to go in the contest, the Everblades threw everything they had at Allen. However, a strong defensive effort from the Americans kept the game in their favor as the Everblades dropped the contest by a final score of 3-2.

Jamie Murray was solid in goal for the Americans, earning the win after stopping 37 of the 39-shots he faced. Anthony Peters recovered from a rough start but takes the loss after allowing three goals on 21-shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.