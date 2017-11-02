Slavisa Ubiparipovic Returns to the Silver Knights

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Silver Knights have announced Slavisa Ubiparipovic, the 30-year-old from Bosnia, is returning for his seventh season with the club. Per team and league rules, the terms of the contract were not disclosed. Ubiparipovic is tied with Kenardo Forbes for the most goals in Syracuse history (90) and is the all-time leader for assists (81) and points (171)

"I am very excited to sign with Silver Knights for another year and another journey," said Ubiparipovic. "I am ready to take on another year of indoor soccer and give it all that I have got to help the Silver Knights achieve their goals."

Ubiparipovic joined Syracuse back in its inaugural season in 2011 and has played every season with the Silver Knights ever since. He finished second on the team in assists last season with 20, only behind Forbes. The Bosnian also recorded 16 goals last year, the fourth highest mark for the Silver Knights.

"I am very excited to have Slavisa back this season," head coach Ryan Hall said. "His experience, vision, and technical ability makes him one of the more dangerous attacking players in the league. He has been a cornerstone of this franchise since the first year. The style that we are looking to play this season will allow Slav to have another successful season."

The Bosnian spent his offseason as a member of the inaugural Syracuse FC team. He joined fellow Silver Knights teammates Bo Jelovac, Ben Ramin and Nate Bourdeau with the local outdoor team.

"Slavisa brings composure and a technical ability on the ball that separates him from most players in our league," said Silver Knights General Manager Tommy Tanner. "He is a special player whom we will need to be a leader this season in order to help bring us back to the playoffs and help to win a championship."

Syracuse is coming off an 8-12 record last year, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13 season. While Ubiparipovic had an excellent year, the Silver Knights are still looking to resolve last season's bitter taste.

"Each and every year has brought new challenges and excitement for me," said Ubiparipovic. "I hope that this year is not different. I am excited to see all my teammates and friends who are not from Syracuse come back to help the team, the organization, and the city win a championship."

The newly resigned Ubiparipovic suits up for the Silver Knights this Friday night in the team's season opener against the Turlock Express. Syracuse opens its home schedule against the Ontario Fury for the CNY Celebration of Soccer Home Opener on Friday, November 10th, at 7:05 p.m. in the OnCenter War Memorial Arena. For information on tickets, contact 315-303-7261 or log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com.

