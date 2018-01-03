Slammers to Host Three Baseball Tournaments Summer 2018

News Release

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy will host three teen baseball tournaments in the summer of 2018, including two 15U tournaments and a 16U tournament. Each Slammers tournament will host eight teams and guarantee three games per team. The Slammers are now accepting team registrations.

The first 15U Slammers tournament will take place Friday, July 6-Sunday, July 8. The 16U tournament will run Friday, August 3-Sunday, August 5. The final 15U tournament will take place Friday, August 10-Sunday, August 12. All three tournaments will be held at Joliet Route 66 Stadium on the newly installed artificial turf.

The cost of admission per team is $900 if a $250 dollar deposit is made by January 31. If the deposit is made January 31, the total cost will be $1,000 per team. Final payments must be made my May 1st, 2018.

Admission includes a complimentary ticket to a Slammers game. Participants in the July 6th tournament will receive a game ticket to the July 5th Slammers game. Participants in the August 3rd tournament will receive a game ticket to the August 7th Slammers game. Participants in the August 10th tournament will receive a game ticket to the August 9th Slammers game.

Interested teams can contact Lauren Rhodes with the Joliet Slammers at (815) 651-2041 or at lrhodes@jolietslammers.com . Team registration forms can be found at www.jolietslammers.com.

