Slammers Seeking Host Families for 2018

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy are seeking local families, couples, and individuals willing to open their homes to host a Slammers player or players during the 2018 season.

The host family program is vital to the success of the team and offers players a home away from home during the season by matching them with local families.

Participants in the host family program receive many great benefits including:

two reserved seat season tickets for each player they host along with all season ticket perks

a meet and greet party with the players and other host families prior to the start of the season

a pre-game host family recognition ceremony near the end of the season

a discount in the Slammers shop for the full season

Those interested in learning more about the host family program can contact Joliet Slammers General Manager at 815-722-2287 or hmills@jolietslammers.com.

