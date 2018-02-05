Slammers Seeking Host Families for 2018
February 5, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release
Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy are seeking local families, couples, and individuals willing to open their homes to host a Slammers player or players during the 2018 season.
The host family program is vital to the success of the team and offers players a home away from home during the season by matching them with local families.
Participants in the host family program receive many great benefits including:
two reserved seat season tickets for each player they host along with all season ticket perks
a meet and greet party with the players and other host families prior to the start of the season
a pre-game host family recognition ceremony near the end of the season
a discount in the Slammers shop for the full season
Those interested in learning more about the host family program can contact Joliet Slammers General Manager at 815-722-2287 or hmills@jolietslammers.com.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Frontier League Stories from February 5, 2018
- Marino Returns to Miners as Hitting Coach - Southern Illinois Miners
- Beach Bums Sign Three from California Winter League - Traverse City Beach Bums
- Slammers Seeking Host Families for 2018 - Joliet Slammers
- Kukura, McClain and Stagani Signed by Evansville - Evansville Otters
- CornBelters Sign Michael Centeno for 2018 Season - Normal CornBelters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.