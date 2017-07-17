Sky Sox Walk off in Game One

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.-The Colorado Springs Sky Sox earned its second walk-off win of the season, using a seventh-inning wild pitch to win, 2-1, over the Iowa Cubs in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Iowa scored a run in the top of the first inning, but the Sky Sox (56-34) answered the second time through the lineup with a run in the fourth inning. After Lewis Brinson tripled to lead off the frame, Ivan De Jesus lofted a sacrifice fly to right field, easily scoring Brinson and tying the game on the first baseman's 42nd RBI of 2017.

De Jesus would factor in the winning run, leading off the seventh with a double down the left field line to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and his on-base streak to 33 games. After moving to third on a Jett Bandy groundout, Iowa reliever Justin Hancock unleashed a wild pitch to Nate Orf, allowing De Jesus to score the winning run.

Despite taking a no-decision, RHP Taylor Jungmann threw five innings and allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out four Cubs in his second start against Iowa this season. Wei-Chung Wang threw a scoreless sixth, while Tristan Archer (7-2, 3.27) earned the victory by tossing a scoreless seventh.

Paolo Espino (4-1, 3.69) looks to bounce back from his July 6 no-decision in game two of the doubleheader, starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The right-hander squares off against Iowa RHP Casey Kelly (5-2, 4.58) in the series finale.


