April 12, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
News Release
The Colorado Springs Sky Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Matt Garza has been transferred to the Sky Sox roster on a Major League rehab assignment. Roster at 25.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2017
- Sky Sox Transactions : Matt Garza Joins Sky Sox on MLB Rehab - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Ace Win Home Opener against Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Rainiers Power Past Chihuahuas, 7-2 - Tacoma Rainiers
- Las Vegas 51s Hand Grizzles Largest Defeat of the All-Time Series, 21-6 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Lose on Tacoma's Opening Night - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Home Opener Ends in Extra Inning Loss - Salt Lake Bees
- Early Lead Erased as Isotopes Fall to Aces 4-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Sounds Win Rain-Shortened Home Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Sounds Win Rain-Shortened Home Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds off to Best Start Since 2001 After 5-1 Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Cakes Down I-Cubs in Home Opener - Iowa Cubs
- Sox Fall in Road Opener, 5-1 - Colorado Springs Sky Sox
- Express Roughed up by Storm Chasers in 9-1 Setback - Round Rock Express
- Cakes Beat I-Cubs in 10 Innings - New Orleans Baby Cakes