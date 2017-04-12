Sky Sox Transactions : Matt Garza Joins Sky Sox on MLB Rehab

Colorado Springs Sky Sox

April 12, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Colorado Springs Sky Sox

News Release

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Matt Garza has been transferred to the Sky Sox roster on a Major League rehab assignment. Roster at 25.

