Sky Sox to Host 2018 Job Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Colorado Springs Sky Sox will be holding a job fair where interested candidates will be able to interview for part-time, summer positions in a variety of areas. The job fair is scheduled for Saturday, March 10 and will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the Hilton Garden Inn Banquet Hall at Security Service Field.

All positions are game-day-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2018 baseball season - approximately 15-20 days per month - April through September. Applicants must be able to work nights and weekends. Applicants must also be at least 16 years of age but some positions do require candidates to be over 18 years of age.

The job fair will be for those candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas:

Stadium Staff: Ushers, Ticket Takers, and Parking Attendants

Retail: Cashiers and Vendors

Ticket Window Reps: Cashiers

Fun Zone: Supervisors, Fun Zone/Game Attendants

Promotions: On-field and Front Gate Entertainment Assistants

Production: Behind the scenes video production and management

Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work, plus in-game dugout duties

Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

Catering: Suite Attendant, Servers, and Food Prep/Stocking

Catering: Picnic Terrace Food Service and Bar Servers

Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

The 2018 Sky Sox baseball season begins April 5 against the Omaha Storm Chasers. The home opener is scheduled for April 10 against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. For information about the Sky Sox and the 2018 season at Security Service Field, please call (719) 597-1449. Get the latest Sky Sox news online at www.skysox.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @skysox.

