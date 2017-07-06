Sky Sox Sweep Doubleheader with Sounds

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.-The Colorado Springs scored 10 unanswered runs en route to their third doubleheader sweep of he season, defeating the Nashville Sounds, 13-6, in front of 2,245 at Security Service Field Wednesday night.

The Sky Sox (54-31) cracked the scoreboard first for the first time in the series with a pair of runs in the first inning. Ivan De Jesus chopped a fielder's choice to third base, scoring Mauricio Dubon, who beat the throw home from Renato Nunez. One batter later, Garrett Cooper lined his 25th double to the left-centerfield gap to score De Jesus for RBI No. 74.

Nashville (40-46) scored four runs to take a second-inning lead, the hosts answered with a six-run third inning. Dubon launched the second Sky Sox inside-the-park home run in as many games on a line drive that ricocheted off the left field wall. Lewis Brinson then followed with a more traditional home run, launching a solo shot to left field for his 10th home run of the season. With the two solo shots, the Sky Sox hit back-to-back home runs for the first time since May 5, 2017, when Garrett Cooper and Kirk Nieuwenhuis achieved the feat in Oklahoma City.

With two outs, the bottom of the order extended the lead and knocked starter Dalton Sawyer from the game. Nate Orf drew the third straight walk, scoring Cooper, while Kyle Wren capped the six-run inning with a bases-clearing triple to the right field corner, scoring Andrew Susac, Jett Bandy and Orf for Wren's second triple of the doubleheader.

The Sox reached double-figures for the second straight game with a four-run fourth inning, opening the frame with four consecutive hits. Cooper lined a single to left field, scoring Brinson for RBI No. 75 of the season. One batter later, Brett Phillips launched his 15th home run of the season to right-centerfield, scoring Cooper and De Jesus, who extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a fourth-inning single.

