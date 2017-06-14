Sky Sox Swat Two Homers in Loss

News Release

MEMPHIS, TENN. -The Colorado Springs Sky Sox launched a pair of home runs Wednesday, but the Memphis Redbirds took game two of the four-game series, 10-4, in front of 5,549 at AutoZone Park..

Garrett Cooper put the Sky Sox (37-26) on the board in the second inning with his 11th home run of the season and third in as many games after hitting a pair of home runs Sunday against Iowa. The first baseman clubbed a solo shot to left field for his 54th RBI of the season, putting him two shy of Andy Wilkins' 56, which marked the team high at the end of the 2016 season.

Rene Garcia added to the offense with the second Sox home run of the game and the catcher's second home run of the season. With Ivan De Jesus on base, Garcia lined a two-run shot to left field after a 40-minute rain delay halted play in the fifth inning. The Sox added one final run in the seventh inning on a fielding error from Memphis first baseman Luke Voit.

The Sox look to prevent Memphis from clinching the series Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. MT. The last time these two squads faced off in West Tennessee, the Redbirds took the first two games of the four-game series before Colorado Springs secured a series split with two straight wins. .

