Sky Sox Shut out in Silver State

LAS VEGAS, NEV.-Colorado Springs turned four double plays, but the Las Vegas 51s clinched the season's four-game series with a 3-0 shutout Tuesday night in front of 2,760 at Cashman Field.

The Sky Sox defense produced a solid performance, turning four double plays to tie a season-high for double plays in a game. The Sox have turned four double plays in a game three times after Tuesday's contest, with the last two times coming on July 24 against Reno and July 27 against Tacoma-both at Security Service Field.

The Sox (64-43) have an off day Wednesday before heading back to the mountains for a four-game series with the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch for Thursday night's contest at Smith's Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m. MT, when RHP Bubba Derby (2-0, 3.16 ERA) takes on Bees right-hander Osmer Morales (1-0, 2.40 ERA).

