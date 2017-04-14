Sky Sox One-Hit Memphis, 3-1, to Secure Series Split

News Release

MEMPHIS, TENN.- Brandon Woodruff and three relievers threw a one-hitter and Ryan Cordell hit a two-run home run to give the Colorado Springs Sky Sox a 3-1 win in front of 5,082 at AutoZone Park Friday night.

Pitching across the border from his home state of Mississippi, Woodruff (2-0, 0.00) threw five innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run while striking out a season-high five Redbirds. Baseball America's No. 7 prospect in the Milwaukee system ended his night by retiring nine of his final 11 batters faced and gave way to Tristan Archer and Michael Blazek.

The bullpen duo went three perfect innings combined, striking out three Memphis batters. Rob Scahill (2) walked and hit a batter, but recorded a pair of key strikeouts and forced Anthony Garcia to pop out to end the threat and secure a split of the four-game series after Memphis (6-3) took the first two games.

The combined one-hitter is the fourth nine-inning achievement in Sky Sox history, with the last one coming on May 13, 2006, in a 9-0 victory at Omaha.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first inning, the Sky Sox (5-3) took the lead in the top of the third inning. Eric Sogard led off the frame with a double and Ryan Cordell drove him in with a two-run home run halfway up the left field hill for the left fielder's second long ball of 2017 and first since Opening Day.

Ivan De Jesus contributed the third run of the night for the visitors. The third baseman broke out of a 1-for-17 slump with a 4-for-4 night and tripled to lead off the fourth inning. With one out and an 0-2 count to Woodruff, Memphis starter Mike Mayers (1-1,5.59) uncorked one of three Memphis wild pitches past catcher Carson Kelly, allowing De Jesus to trot home and give Colorado Springs a 3-1 lead.

After their series with Memphis, the Sky Sox head east for the second part of their Volunteer State tour. LHP Brent Suter makes his first appearance for Colorado Springs in the first of three games with RHP Paul Blackburn (1-0, 1.50) and the Nashville Sounds. Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. MT from First Tennessee Park.

