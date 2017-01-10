Sky Sox Expand Corporate Partnership with Bird Dog BBQ

January 10, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Colorado Springs Sky Sox News Release





COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Sky Sox today announced a multi-year expansion of the club's corporate partnership with Bird Dog BBQ. The agreement extends a partnership that dates back to the 2007 season.

"The partnership between the Sky Sox and Bird Dog BBQ has steadily grown over the last 10 years and we are excited to bring some significant new elements into the mix for 2017," said Sky Sox President & General Manager Tony Ensor. "We're thrilled to enhance the variety of our food options here at the ballpark. Bird Dog BBQ has been a favorite of our players and staff for many years and we are very excited to share the great taste of Bird Dog BBQ with our fans! We appreciate their support and look forward to enhancing their brand presence at Security Service Field and beyond."

A new element of the partnership includes the addition of a Bird Dog BBQ concession stand on the first base concourse at Security Service Field. Fans attending Sky Sox games in 2017 will have the opportunity to enjoy a host of delicious entrees including pork, brisket and turkey sandwiches as well as BBQ ribs and hotlink sausages. In addition, a host of delicious sides including baked beans and coleslaw will also be available along with a delectable peach cobbler desert.

Additionally, Bird Dog BB will sponsor some of the team's in-game promotions including the 'Batter of the Game'. Bird Dog BBQ will also be featured on Sky Sox ticket backs for the 2017 season. Fans will have the opportunity to receive special offers at local Bird Dog BBQ locations when utilizing their corresponding Sky Sox ticket-back coupons.

"I am extremely excited about our broadened partnership with the Sky Sox," said Brad Cleveland, President of Bird Dog BBQ. "They are the only organization we have partnered with every year since we opened in 2004 and our relationship with them means a lot to us. Nothing screams America quite like Baseball and BBQ. When the opportunity arose to expand our involvement with the Sky Sox, we jumped at the chance. We've been exploring new opportunities in catering and vending outside our four locations. Our concessions space at Security Service Field gives us the perfect forum to showcase the products/services we have to offer to an audience that we connect with."

The 30th season of Sky Sox Baseball begins April 6, 2017. For information about the Sky Sox and the 2017 season at Security Service Field, please call (719) 597-1449 or email info@skysox.com. Get the latest Sky Sox news online at www.skysox.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @skysox.

