Sky Sox, Colorado Springs Airport Partner on Exciting Trip Promotion

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - The Sky Sox, in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Airport, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines and Frontier Airlines have announced an exciting partnership that will bring a summer's worth of fantastic trip giveaway opportunities to Sky Sox fans during the 2017 season.

For a total of 12 weeks throughout the summer, Sky Sox fans will have the opportunity to win flights and free parking from the Colorado Springs Airport and their partners as well as other great prizes from the Sky Sox! Fans will be able to register to win through Sky Sox Social Media platforms and one lucky winner will be selected at the end of each active week of the contest.

"The Sky Sox are extremely excited to partner with the Colorado Springs Airport, Alaska, Allegiant, American and Frontier Airlines on a tremendous summer promotion for our fans", said Sky Sox President & General Manager Tony Ensor. "As we celebrate our 30th season in Colorado Springs, we look forward to expanding our relationship with the Colorado Springs Airport as well as four outstanding airlines to provide our fans with the opportunity for a tremendous getaway!"

"We are excited to partner with the Sky Sox and the airlines that serve COS this year", said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation. "As our carriers continue to invest in COS with existing and new routes, we encourage all southern Colorado residents to look to COS for their flight needs. We look forward to a great year at COS and wish the Sky Sox the very same. Play ball!"

The first contest kicked off earlier today courtesy of Allegiant Air who is giving away four flight vouchers (valued at $200 each) to one lucky individual. The winner will also receive 3 days of complimentary parking courtesy of the Colorado Springs Airport. All contests will be promoted via Sky Sox social media accounts and fans wishing to enter should follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat. Enter today for your chance to win and stay tuned for the next trip giveaway contest beginning soon.

